Thousands line the streets of Waterloo for trooper’s funeral procession

WATERLOO, Ill. – Thousands of people lined the streets of Waterloo, Illinois for the burial of a hometown hero. A funeral procession went from Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins former high school to the cemetery.

Hopkins’ funeral was today at 10:00 am at Waterloo High School. His brother and wife were among the people who spoke to the audience of family members, Illinois State Police, and many people from his hometown. You can see the entire funeral here.

Hopkins, 33, was shot and killed while executing a search warrant in East St. Louis. He was taken to Saint Louis University Hospital after he was shot. Police announced that he had died later that day. The procession went from Waterloo High School at about 12:00 pm on Route 3. Many roads were shut down as the officer’s body was taken for burial at low speed.

Anyone wishing to help the family can make a contribution through BackStoppers or the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation.

See images of the funeral procession and burial here: