× Police investigating fatal shooting of a woman in North City

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in the 2700 block of Belt in north St. Louis.

Police say the victim is an African-American female between the 25-30-year-old.

Officers were called to the location for reports of shots fired and vehicle on fire in an alley. Once on scene officers found a box van fully engulfed in flames. The fire department was dispatched the scene to extinguish the fire.

The victim’s body was found 50-75 feet from the van. She had been shot once.

An investigation is ongoing.