ST. LOUIS - In the City of St. Louis, 12 children under the age 16 have been killed this year. Saturday, city leaders and police met with the community to explore ways to stop the gun violence.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to make a plea for people with information about the homicides to come forward and help the police to solve the murders.

Fox 2/News 11's Kelley Hoskins has the story.