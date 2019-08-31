Man shot and killed after fleeing from Richmond Heights police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO - Shots rang out near the St. Louis Galleria Saturday around 3:00pm. The incident involved a Richmond Heights police officer. St. Louis County Police have been called in to handle the investigation.

At a news conference just after 6:00pm, St. Louis County Police spokesperson Sgt. Benjamin Granda said the incident started at the Galleria when a security guard contacted a Richmond Heights police officer about a man possibly armed with a gun. When the police officer made contact the subject, he observed a male with a magazine from a handgun protruding from his waistband., upon advising the man of the mall’s policy of no guns, he fled the scene. The officer chased the man to Clayton Road.

The suspect identified only as being 23-years-old, ran across Clayton Road to the Simmons Bank located at 8151 Clayton Road. Both the officer and subject ran up to the roof top of a parking garage behind the bank where the officer discharged his weapon striking the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Granda told media outlets that a weapon was recovered from the scene of the shooting with the male subject.

The Richmond Heights police officer is 50-years-old and has been with Richmond Heights Police Department for 23 years.

An investigation is ongoing.

Multiple police departments are investigating an incident near the Galleria, witnesses told me they heard gunfire, working to get more details @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/KK3GbulUk0 — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) August 31, 2019

