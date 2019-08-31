Hundreds of law enforcement officers attend Trooper Nicholas Hopkins visitation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, IL - Hundreds of officers from around the country were in Waterloo Saturday night to remember fallen Illinois State Police Trooper, Nicholas Hopkins.

During a law enforcement procession, you could see some officers shedding tears as they saluted and walked passed Trooper Hopkins' casket.

Some agencies presented tokens of support to his family members.

The 10-year-veteran was killed in the line of duty serving a search warrant in East Saint Louis last week.

Tonight, the focus was on showing his family they have a support system to lean on and cherishing the memories he leaves behind.

Many who attended the visitation say they want his family to know they are here for them for the long haul.

Trooper Hopkins leaves behind a wife and three children.

The funeral for Trooper Hopkins will take place Sunday morning at Waterloo High School.

Fox 2/News 11 will stream the services live for you on Fox2now.com.