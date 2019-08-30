Special Olympics ‘Over the Edge’ athletes to rappel off the Bank America building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Are you ready to rappel off the roof of the Bank America building next month?! Then come join us for the Special Olympics!

It’s the 11th year for the Special Olympics Over the Edge event, part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run. All monies raised help these Olympians with their sport; to compete, with health screenings and ongoing education programs!

Robbie Gregg, a special Olympic athlete, says, “It’ll be the greatest time of your life if you go over the edge!”

Robbie competed last year and is ready to go, even with an even higher building.

“Some people find it as a challenge and some people find it as the opportunity to do something that you would never do before and really work on some fear,” says Chief Jim Moran, director of public safety at St. Louis University.

The vent raises money to support around 7,500 athletes. Fundraising options are also available.

Special Olympics is Law Enforcement’s International Partner. St. Louis County, City, and Webster Groves police have a big role in this event. “"We get to have relationships with these athletes,” says Chief Moran. “If you've never been around a Special Olympic athlete then you really don't know what unconditional love is but that's all they have.”

Their goal this year is to raise $100,000 and they are half-way there! Time slots begin at 9am - 5pm at the Bank of America building on Market. For more information, visit somo.org/edge or call 314-961-7755.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud partners with the Special Olympics.