Smoking in bed may have caused fire at Spanish Lake apartment complex

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – Firefighters believe resident smoking in bed Thursday night started a fire that damaged a Spanish Lake apartment unit.

The fire broke out just before midnight at the Trinity Park Apartments near Interstate 270 and Lilac Avenue.

Fire crews said the fire started in the bedroom of a third-floor apartment. The fire was brought under control and was able to keep from spreading to other units.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.