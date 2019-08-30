× Man charged in shooting outside Pine Lawn health clinic

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 30-year-old man in connection with Thursday’s shooting outside a health clinic in Pine Lawn.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Jennings Station Road.

Investigators believe Anthony Liston fired a rifle from his vehicle at a woman who seated in her own car. The woman was not injured and was able to speed away and notify police.

Police said Liston and the victim did not know one another.

Liston was later apprehended in St. Louis City and remains in custody there on other charges not related to the Pine Lawn investigation.

Prosecutors charged Liston with one count of first-degree assault, one count of armed criminal action, and one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle.