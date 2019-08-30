Hand over heart – Edwardsville man draws attention during procession for fallen ISP trooper

Posted 10:46 pm, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:49PM, August 30, 2019

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - Among the thousands of people who paid their respects to fallen ISP Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, there was one man who stood out in particular. He didn’t know Trooper Hopkins or his family; but as Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda reports, his simple gesture has touched so many hearts.

