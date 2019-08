× Carjackers run into Florissant Target after police chase

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Four people are in jail this morning after an armed carjacking. It ended after a short police chase.

Police say the group carjacked the vehicle at Grand National Drive in Florissant Thursday. Officers chased the car to the Target parking lot on Lindbergh Boulevard.

Police arrested two people inside store and the other two outside. No one was hurt.