43rd annual Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS - Revel in the return of sumo at the Missouri Botanical Garden`s 43rd annual Japanese Festival.

The Japanese Festival is Saturday, August 31, and Sunday, September 1, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday, September 2 (Labor Day), from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Sumo is back at Japanese Festival! This is the first time since 2015.

Sumo is among many different activities and performances at the event. Other highlights include martial arts demonstrations, origami paper folding demonstrations, a kimono fashion show, Taiko drum performances and other traditional Japanese music and dancing, tours of the garden's private Teahouse Island, a candlelight walk in the evenings and a lantern ceremony.

