Two women killed in shooting near Gravois Park in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a double murder in south city that left two women dead.

The shooting took place just before noon at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Michigan Avenue. Police said a person flagged down an officer and told the officer that shots had been fired.

Police rushed there and found two women shot. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital where she later died. One person was taken into custody.

Investigators have not released their names of the women but said they were in their mid-20s to early 30s.

Police said the city of St. Louis has recorded 134 homicides so far this year. At this time later year, the city recorded 119 homicides. In 2017, there were 138 murders.