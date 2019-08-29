× Man sent to hospital after being shot in chest in Old North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A 20- year -old man is in the hospital Thursday morning after being shot in the chest.

The shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. on North 13th Street at Cass Avenue.

According to police, the man was found outside a gas station suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Emergency Medical Services also responded to the incident where he was taken to the hospital.

Details about the shooting are scarce.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

