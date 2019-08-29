Man in custody for double murder could be tied to violence across the county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St. Louis police have a person of interest in custody for the shooting deaths of two women in south city.

Sources tell Fox 2 News the same person could be responsible for multiple acts of violence both before and after the murders.

The North County Police Cooperative said they went to St. Louis County Health Clinic in Pine Lawn around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

In a surveillance video, there is a woman running from the chaos. In the background of the video, the victim of the shooting punches the gas in reverse to escape from a man shooting at her with a rifle. No one was injured in that shooting.

Thirty minutes later on Michigan Avenue in south city, St. Louis police responded to a where two women with gunshot wounds were found.

One victim died at the scene. The other died at a hospital. Those women are reportedly both in their mid-20s to early 30s.

Authorities said—thanks to a tip—they took a person of interest in custody during an attempted robbery which followed the deadly shooting.

"By his action that he took it upon himself to find a police officer and say something about, it was very good and very brave on his part,” said Lieutenant Colonel Ronnie Robinson.

Authorities with the North County Police Cooperative said they are working as a team with St. Louis police to find answers to a rash of violence that could be connected.

At last check, authorities have not released the names of the victims.