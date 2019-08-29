Man in custody after standoff in O’Fallon Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O' FALLON, MO - A man who refused to come out of a house in O'Fallon Missouri was taken into custody Thursday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m. O' Fallon police responded to a service call for a man firing shots from inside of a home located in the 100 block Aviston Court. When police arrived the man, who has not yet identified, barricaded himself with a gun inside of the home, according to officials.

A woman, who authorities identify as the mother of the barricaded man and a dog were able to safely get out of the home. Police used a loudspeaker to communicate with the man before taking him into custody.

SWAT and Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene.

Police are working with the Wentzville School District to assist with bus pickup.