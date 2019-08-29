Local kindergarten teacher wins $500 for helping students in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A local kindergarten teacher has won $500.

Joanne Briegleb teaches kindergarten at McNair Elementary School of the Hazelwood School District. Ms. Briegleb has a culturally diverse class and takes the time to teach English to children who are new to the language. Like many teachers, Joanne buys school supplies for her class so the children never do without.

Her mom, Patty Lanier, nominated Briegleb for KPLR’s Tools For Teachers award of $500 from Weber Chevrolet after she noticed the difference she was making in young people’s lives.

“She always just figures out a way to communicate and teach them to read. It’s amazing!” Lanier wrote in her nomination.

Briegleb and Lainer joined KPLR 11 August 29, 2019 so that Briegleb could receive her $500 award.

If you would like to nominate a local teacher for our Tools For Teachers award, click here.