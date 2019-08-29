× ‘Insufficient’ evidence needed to charge suspect in murder of Xavier Usanga, circuit attorney says

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has not filed charges against a 23-year-old accused in the shooting of a 7-year-old boy in the Hyde Park neighborhood earlier this month.

Xavier Usanga was playing in the yard with his sisters on the 3500 block of North 11th Street in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Monday, August 12 when he was struck in the neck by a bullet. An 18-year-old was critically injured in the shooting as well.

A suspect, later identified as Malik Ross, was arrested Wednesday morning at Prairie and W. Florissant Avenue.

Ross is facing federal charges unrelated to Usanga’s killing. He’s accused of stealing $50,000 from an armored car company where he worked. Federal prosecutors said Ross vanished after stealing the money. However, police were able to locate him at a home in the 4400 block of East Prairie near West Florissant after Ross turned on his cellphone.

Federal court documents indicated Ross admitted to firing the shot that killed Usanga.

However, Gardner said her office has been “unable to determine who is legally responsible for the death of Xavier” based on the present evidence. The circuit attorney also called into question Ross’ confession, adding that it has not been supported by physical evidence or eyewitness accounts.

Gardner has asked for the public’s help for any additional information on Usanga’s death.

Meanwhile, Ross remains in federal custody for the armored car theft.

You can read Gardner’s statement below in its entirety: