Governor Parson to congratulate Hazelwood School District superintendent for national honor

HAZLEWOOD, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to visit the Hazelwood School District today.

Parson will congratulate superintendent Nettie Collins-Hart for a national honor. Collins-Hart was named 2019 Superintendent of The Year by the National Association Of School Superintendents.

She is the proud superintendent of schools for the Hazelwood school district serving nearly 18,000 students. It is the second-largest district in St. Louis county and seventh-largest district in Missouri.