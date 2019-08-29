× Four arrested following armed carjacking, police chase

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police arrested four people Thursday afternoon following an armed carjacking and police pursuit.

The carjacking took place at 5:30 p.m. the intersection of Grand National and Lindbergh Boulevard. Officers spotted the stolen vehicle and brief chase ensued.

The suspects drove onto the Target parking lot along Lindbergh near New Halls Ferry Road. Two of the occupants ran inside the Target store but were quickly apprehended. The other two suspects were arrested outside the store.

No injuries were reported.

Officers recovered a weapon from the vehicle.