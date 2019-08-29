54-year-old charged in shooting death of teenager

Posted 6:04 pm, August 29, 2019, by

Joseph Renick

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 54-year-old man Thursday in connection with the murder of a teenager.

The murder took place Sunday, August 25 around 6 a.m. in the 7300 block of Vermont Avenue, located in the Carondelet neighborhood.

According to prosecutors, Joseph Renick shot 15-year-old Sentonio Cox in the head as the teenager backed away from him with his hands raised.

Renick was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Renick has a prior felony conviction in St. Louis County from October 2016.

