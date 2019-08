Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performed “Senorita” Monday night the MTV Video Music Awards and it’s no wonder the crowd went wild!

“Senorita" is Spotify's" most streamed global song of the summer. With more than 565 million streams since its June release, the hit track has simmered on the top 50 charts for eight straight weeks.

Spotify has now released its list of the songs that ruled the summer around the world. Here to break it all down is Spotify trends expert Shanon Cook.