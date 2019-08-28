× Ribbon-cutting ceremony set for new Eureka Elementary School

EUREKA, Mo. – Eureka Elementary School will host a dedication ceremony at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday to honor the newest building to the Rockwood District since 2004.

According to the district’s website, We may no longer be “the small school with the big heart,” but strive to be “the big school with the big heart!” with more student leaders, learning spaces, and growth opportunities than ever before!

Todays’s ribbon-cutting will be located on Rockwood Arbor Drive and is open to the public. Students started class on August 12.