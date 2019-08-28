Police documents show student had guns and a timeline to ‘shoot up school’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. - A High Point University student found with two guns on campus had a plan to "shoot up the school," police documents show.

Documents state that Paul Arnold Steber, 19, during an interview with police, admitted to plotting the shooting, He had a "plan and timeline to kill people" and was deemed a "threat to society," the documents show.

Students reported the weapons and HPU security confiscated the firearms and turned matters over to High Point police. Steber was in possession of a Star Super Modelo 9mm and a Brownson, Slucom, and Hopkins percussion shotgun.

HPU sent out a letter to the university community Wednesday, saying, "We experienced an unfortunate situation today."

According to the university, there was no immediate threat. Steber has been charged with two counts of having a gun on educational property. He received a $2 million secured bond.

HPU emphasized that North Carolina law prohibits any person, including a concealed handgun permit holder, from carrying a firearm, openly or concealed, on educational property or at a curricular or extracurricular activity sponsored by a public or private primary school, community college, college or university.

Founded in 1924, High Point University is a 94-year-old liberal arts institution located in High Point, N.C. About 5,200 students are enrolled.