New ‘Midwest Mystery ‘ pizza hits Casey’s General stores Sept. 1

ST. LOUIS – After spending the entire month of August hinting on social media the time is finally here! Casey’s General Store announced that it’s launching a new Midwest-inspired pizza, complete with pulled pork, bacon, fire-roasted corn, and Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce.

The new, yet-to-be-named mystery Midwest pizza will be available to order Sunday, September 1.

“Casey’s is based in the heart of the Midwest, and we really wanted to showcase this with the ingredients on our new Midwest Mystery Pizza,” said Art Sebastian, Casey’s Vice President of Digital Experience.

Customers will also have the chance to permanently name the new pie.

According to a press release, The Name-Our-Pizza Contest will run between September 1 through September 14. The person who submits the winning name will be announced on September 28.

For more information visit: www.caseys.com