Kentucky principal arrested on 30 child porn-related charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. – A Kentucky high school principal faces more than a dozen child pornography-related charges after his arrest Tuesday night, according to state police.

Phillip Todd Wilson, 54, principal of the Clark County Area Technology Center, is charged with 15 counts of distribution and another 15 counts of possession, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

Online records show he’s being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Wilson was arrested after someone notified Kentucky State Police that a school principal was distributing the explicit material, the Courier-Journal reports.

Clark County public school officials said in a statement that they were “shocked and dismayed” over Phillip’s arrest, adding that the vocational classes of the Area Technology Center were housed in Clark County school facilities, but were run by the Kentucky Department of Education.

Clark County school officials offered any help and cooperation authorities might need, saying “as the situation is addressed to ensure the educational opportunities for students at George Rogers Clark High School are not diminished or affected.”