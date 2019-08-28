× Hazlewood School District adds new security for home football games

HAZELWOOD, MO – The Hazelwood School District announced new safety procedures for home football games.

According to the district’s website, to improve safety and security all bags will be searched before entering the stadium, all high school students must show their ID, and all middle school or elementary school students must be accompanied by someone at least 17 years old.

These new changes go into effect the weekend of August 30 for Hazlewood West, Central and East Highschool.