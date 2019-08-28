× Food & Wine names Lion’s Choice the best fast-food in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Food & Wine Magazine has named Lion’s Choice as the best fast-food restaurant in the state of Missouri. An article posted Tuesday lists their picks for the best for each state in the nation.

This is what the magazine had to say about Lion’s Choice. The chain of restaurants can only be found near St. Louis.

“We’ll get to those classic roast beef sandwiches, some of the best you’ll find at a fast-food joint, and to the little dispensers sitting on the counter labeled “Au Jus,” from which you may allow yourself just as much as you like, turning that sandwich into a French dip, for all you care. (Don’t forget the horseradish.) For starters, though, can we talk about the ice cream? Being St. Louis, where they know from these things, it’s more like frozen custard, thick and creamy, and it’s being sold for pennies. Seriously, a regular-sized cone, which back in the old days would have been considered enough ice cream in one sitting, costs just fifty cents, at least whenever we’ve been to a Lion’s Choice, which isn’t nearly enough.”

A post from the Magazine in February praised the chain for the addition of Food & Wine’s Best New Chef and James Beard Award winner Gerard Craft’s partnership with Lion’s Choice. Craft created a limited edition braised brisket sandwich for their restaurants.