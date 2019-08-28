× East St. Louis man sentenced for producing child porn with 4-year-old

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A registered sex offender who took sexually explicit photographs of a young girl in East St. Louis will spend the next three decades in federal prison.

According to US Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Steven Weinhoeft, East St. Louis police received a report on January 26, 2019 that Andrew Wigfall III had pictures of nude female juveniles in his cellphone and was distributing the pictures using the Facebook Messenger app.

Among the photos saved on the phone were illicit images of Wigfall with a nude 4-year-old. People recognized Wigfall and the child and informed the 4-year-old’s grandmother. The grandmother recognized the pictures had been taken in her basement.

The grandmother told police Wigfall was a family friend who came over to her house to play dominoes with her husband while the couple was babysitting their grandchildren.

Investigators said the grandparents were unaware the pictures had been taken and they were not aware that Wigfall was a registered sex offender.

Around this time, the grandmother was also involved in a car accident with Wigfall. When Wigfall exited the car, he was shot in the back. Police never determined who shot Wigfall, who was treated at a hospital then taken into custody.

Police interviewed Wigfall, who allegedly admitted to taking the photos. He said he lost his phone on January 25 and was not the person responsible for sharing the pictures.

Wigfall was charged with eight counts of child pornography/victim under 13. He pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year.