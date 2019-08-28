Country singer Jason Aldean and wife adopt adorable puppy from Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Country music star Jason Aldean and wife added a new addition to the family while in St. Louis over the weekend.

Brittany Aldean announced via Instagram, they adopted a puppy from Stray Rescue of St. Louis. According to the post, the dog was rescued along with his brothers and sisters from a drainpipe on a hot day.

The Aldean's say their pup has seven other siblings that are waiting for someone to take them home.

‘Y’all...we have a new baby boy💙 We rescued him from @strayrescuestl 🙌🏼 His brothers and sisters were all found in a drainpipe on an extremely hot day in St Louis💔 There are 7 pups still waiting to be adopted - check out there page and give a loving home to our baby’s siblings or any of their other amazing doggies! 💙 (We don’t have a name yet... so feel free to give us ideas👇🏼)’