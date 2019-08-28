× Area colleges compete in Metro Transit ‘ College Transit Challenge’

ST. LOUIS – Metro has its first College Transit Challenge where area colleges will compete for the most Metrolink or Metrobus riders Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The College Transit Challenge kicks off at 8:00 a.m., riders have to check-in online at a Metro Transit Center. They also have to add the hashtag #ITakeTransit” and their school’s hashtag.

All College Transit Challenge participants will be entered in a prize drawing for St. Louis Cardinals tickets and more. Plus, those who show a Metro U-Pass to the Bureau of Transit Police and Metro Transit public safety officers when traveling via MetroLink or MetroBus on Aug. 28 may receive a special prize.

Slu, Umsl, Wash-U, Southwestern Illinois College, and St. Louis Community College are all in the contest.