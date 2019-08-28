Area colleges compete in Metro Transit ‘ College Transit Challenge’

Posted 10:03 am, August 28, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – Metro has its first College Transit Challenge where area colleges will compete for the most Metrolink or Metrobus riders Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The College Transit Challenge kicks off at 8:00 a.m., riders have to check-in online at a Metro Transit Center.  They also have to add the hashtag #ITakeTransit” and their school’s hashtag.

All College Transit Challenge participants will be entered in a prize drawing for St. Louis Cardinals tickets and more. Plus, those who show a Metro U-Pass to the Bureau of Transit Police and Metro Transit public safety officers when traveling via MetroLink or MetroBus on Aug. 28 may receive a special prize.

Slu, Umsl, Wash-U, Southwestern Illinois College, and St. Louis Community College are all in the contest.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.