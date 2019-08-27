US Travel Association to show how “travel works” to improve jobs, trade and commerce in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS- The US Travel Association unveils its Travel Works Roadshow in St. Louis today.

The national campaign focuses on how travel helps provide business and jobs and bring together a panel of industry leaders across St. Louis to discuss how Travel Works for Missouri.

The event will be held at the Cardinals Hall of Fame Club. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. for a networking reception with the remarks at  8:45 a.m.

Missouri US Senator Roy Blunt is scheduled to be the keynote speaker.

