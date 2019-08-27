Troubling rise of children killed to gun violence in St. Louis

Posted 10:54 am, August 27, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is in the national spotlight as it deals with gun violence and children being the primary victims.

From huge rewards to calls for allowing Missouri cities to enact their own gun laws, leaders in St. Louis and Kansas City are grappling with a troubling rise in shooting deaths, especially those involving children.

Now the local tragedy is catching the attention of 20-20 presidential candidates.

This past weekend was especially violent. In Kansas City, four men were killed in two separate shootings on Sunday.

St. Louis is offering $25,000 rewards for information in four recent fatal shootings of children. At least a dozen children have been shot to death in St. Louis since April, including 8- and 10-year-old girls killed over the weekend.

The Missouri Black Caucus, made up of 19 black state lawmakers, is asking Republican Gov. Mike Parson to add to a September special session consideration of a law allowing cities to adopt their own gun control measures.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.