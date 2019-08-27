ST. LOUIS – Making healthier food choices can be hard on adults and even tougher for kids. Personal trainer Mike Wayne visits Fox 2 News to discuss how you can help them make better decisions on after-school snacks by thinking smart when filling up your grocery cart.
Train with Mike Wayne: Making healthy snack choices for your kids
-
Cheez-It and a boxed wine company are teaming up. Here’s why
-
Millennials abandoned cereal: General Mills is betting that kids and older people will bring it back
-
Robert Townsend uses his influence to keep Hollywood’s diverse audiences looking at themselves
-
Local woman offers free snack bags to hungry kids before and after school
-
Summer camps are requiring children get vaccinated amid measles fears
-
-
New legislation backs move to make Cahokia Mounds a national park site
-
Get your hands on pickle-flavored popcorn at Trader Joe’s
-
Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal
-
School gets book vending machine for students
-
Delaware is being recognized as the first no-kill state for animal shelters
-
-
Nestlé Toll House rolls out edible cookie dough you can snack on worry-free
-
Diversity, inclusion program visits St. Louis businesses to discuss unconscious biases
-
Earn free Lion’s Choice sandwich with MERS Goodwill donation