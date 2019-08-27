× Suspect taken into custody after assaulting Overland police officer

OVERLAND, MO – St. Louis County Police are investigating an assault upon an Overland police officer Tuesday evening. The assaulted happen around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Midland Boulevard and Tennyson Avenue.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that an Overland police officer was responding to a call for a suspicious person. When the officer made contact with the person, the suspect assaulted the officer.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The officer suffered minor injuries and the suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police are asking for any witnesses to call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.

An investigation is ongoing.