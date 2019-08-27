× Popeyes manager considers taking new chicken sandwich off menu over lines, accidents

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich launched a thousand memes and fierce debate over who does it better: Popeyes or Chick-fil-A?

The answer is unclear, but one Popeyes manager is threatening to take it off the menu amid the craze.

WRDW reports the manager of the restaurant on Belair Road in Columbia County, Georgia, said the sandwich is spawning long lines and accidents. Because of this, the manager said they are considering no longer selling the sandwich.

Deputies told the station that they have had deputies directing traffic to manage the lines.

With so many turning out to taste the new sandwich, the manager told WRDW that they ran out of chicken sandwiches, and they’re not alone.

Jose Cil, CEO of Popeyes-owner Restaurant Brands, told Yahoo Finance, “We didn’t expect this type of reaction.”

The popular release has even evoked responses from competitors.

Chick-fil-A tweeted, “Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the (love) for the original,” seeming to tout themselves as the original over Popeyes’ new dish.

Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original. pic.twitter.com/qBAIIxZx5v — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 19, 2019

Wendy’s even jumped in, tweeting, “Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second-best chicken sandwich.”

Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/4v9RJFgy0T — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 19, 2019

Popeyes fired back, writing, “Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty.”

Wendy’s snapped back, “lol, guess that means the food’s as dry as the jokes.”