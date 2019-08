Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. - It's an herb that causes effects similar to opioids and stimulants, and the St. Charles County Executive proposed banning it. On Monday, county council voted to regulate Kratom.

The herb can be sold as a pain reliever, energy booster and more.

The just-passed regulations will mean stricter labeling on the product and that nobody under 18 can purchase it, among other rules. The bill will now go to the county executive for approval.