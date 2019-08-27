Mother of slain St. Louis teen tells his friends to value their life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The mother of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed this past weekend delivered a powerful message during a vigil held at the scene where her son’s body was found.

“Do what you need to do to survive,” said Roxzyanna Edwards, mother of Sentonio Cox. “You can die at any time. Don’t take your precious time for granted.”

Friends of the teen gathered near a lot on Vermont Avenue in south St. Louis to share memories and offer comfort to each other. Edwards told her son’s friends, “I hope you all feel better. I hope your hearts are mending and I just want you all to prosper and not be another victim.”

Cox also leaves behind a twin. Antonio Cox fought back tears as he said of his brother, “He was everything I had,”

Maryellen Bell lives in the neighborhood where Cox was killed. She came to show her support for the family and hopes the rest of the St. Louis community will do the same. She said “I think it’s important for the community to get together and show their support for the family and to show their support and love for that young man. He was taken in his youth.”