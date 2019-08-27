Mother and daughter accused of stealing crab legs in purse, punching manager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trip to the grocery store ended with a Memphis mother and daughter being arrested after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of crab legs.

Police said Felicia Hollins and daughter Gabrielle Hodges stuffed hundreds of dollars worth of food into a purse at an East Memphis SuperLo Foods on Quince Road, and when a store manager tried to stop them, detectives said things took another bizarre turn.

Police said when the manager tried stopping the pair, she was reportedly “struck twice in the face” while Hollins and Hodges got away.

"What's wrong with them?" shopper Clord Thornton wondered. Thornton said the solution to enjoying things like crab legs is simple: work for it.

“I’m 78, I have a lawn service business, and I work 7 days a week,” Thornton said.

Another manager told WREG they weren’t too surprised to hear the seafood was swiped. They said crab legs and oxtails are both targeted items.

Hollins and Hodges were later arrested, and detectives said the mom and daughter admitted to running out with the costly crab, which was valued at around $200.

Both Hollins and Hodges are charged with theft of property and assault. They’re set to face a judge Wednesday.