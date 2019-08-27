Man walked into Bronx Mosque seeking help to attack an NYPD precinct, police say

NEW YORK CITY — Police are looking for a man who allegedly walked into a mosque in the Bronx on Sunday and asked the imam for help in executing an attack on a police precinct. according to the NYPD.

The unidentified man entered the Bronx Muslim Center around 4 p.m. Sunday, authorities said

According to police, the man approached the mosque’s imam and requested assistance in committing an act of terror against a police precinct.

The man was ordered to leave the mosque, at which time he complied and left in an unknown direction without incident, authorities said. Police released a surveillance image of the man.