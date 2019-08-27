Law enforcement officials meet to discuss ways to stop gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is getting national attention for the murders of 14 children.

Tuesday top law enforcement met about the violence.

The meeting was held at Better Family Life.

It was a private meeting, Fox 2/News 11cameras were not allowed.

However, those who attended the meeting say they are very concerned about the recent violence and they are getting together to help fight crime.

Law enforcement stakeholders that included St. Louis city’s police chief, prosecutors, sheriffs, public safety, FBI agents and other officials discussed solutions and strategies proven to reduce crime.

Prior to the meeting, the St. Louis City police department announced six new homicide detectives to handle the increase in homicide cases. St. Louis police also said they will use overtime to supplement district patrols. 14 children have died this year in St. Louis shootings, including 3 children killed over the weekend.

8-year-old Jurnee Thompson was shot and killed after a high school football game at Soldan High School, 9-year-old Nlya Banks was among triple homicide victims this past weekend.

Saturday officials announced a $25,00 reward per case, good through Sunday for the killer of each child.

Authorities today tried to find a plan to end the senseless crimes.

A vigil will be held for Jurnee Thompson and other murdered children.

Friday night. “St Louis Stand Up remembering Jurnee and our Children" will be held at Herzog Elementary School, on Pamplin avenue, at 6 p-m.

20 children killed in our area which includes St. Louis and Illinois since March will be honored.

Authorities talked about the importance of Tuesday's meeting

Law enforcement officials say there are already programs in place and understanding each other roles to help reduce crime.

38.627003 -90.199404