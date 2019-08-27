× Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group to hold first meeting today

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri’s new Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group is scheduled to hold their first meeting Tuesday in Jefferson City.

Their goal is to look at priorities on where to spend state money to recover from summer flooding and look at where levee repairs are needed.

The Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group will play a critical role in our path forward as communities across Missouri continue to recover and rebuild from record-level flooding this year,” Governor Parson said.

The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. in the Lewis and Clark State Office Building, 1101 Riverside Drive, Jefferson City and is open to the public.

Governor Mike Parson initiated the advisory group in July and is expected to speak.