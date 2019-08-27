Alzheimer’s Association provides care consultations for Alzheimer’s caregivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Alzheimer’s disease has been known as the "long goodbye." From early-onset diagnosis to end of life care, family members and friends of those with Alzheimer’s or dementia often wonder where they can turn to help.

Lisa Waxam and her family received help from the Alzheimer’s Association in St. Louis. Her husband, a Vietnam veteran, was diagnosed at the age of 75 with Alzheimer’s, a disease that her father also suffered with.

“It’s gone downhill,” says Waxam. “I couldn’t do it without the Alzheimer’s [Association] because they have really helped with classes and support groups for myself and education about it. They have a hotline that I called a lot.”

The Alzheimer’s Association offers free services to help all those involved in the care of a loved one struggling with memory loss. Services include one-on-one or group care to understand the disease so caregivers don’t lose themselves.

“A care consultation will usually be a family that is involved in it or it might be a single caregiver,” says Waxam. “The person with Alzheimer’s may or may not be involved in that care consultation.

For more information on receiving care consultations, call the 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or visit www.alz.org/greatermissouri.

