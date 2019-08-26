× Pre-k through 8th grade classes start Monday in Granite City

ST. LOUIS – It is finally back to class today for some students in the Granite City School District.

Classes start Monday morning for kids in pre-k through eighth grade, but Granite City High School students will be out at least another week.

Classes were initially pushed back by a storm that dumped 7 inches of rain earlier this month. Rain and flooding damaged the high school’s roof, floors, and other areas.

District 9 Superintendent James Greenwald was worried about air quality in the building so they pushed back the first day of school even more.

Granite City is 10 miles northeast of St. Louis.