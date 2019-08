× Phone lines and emails down at Kirkwood Police Department

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – City officials say the Kirkwood Police Department phone lines and emails are down Monday morning due to a lightning strike.

Officials advise any Kirkwood residents with an emergency to call 911 directly or for non-emergency situations, to call either 973-0957 or 973-131.

The Kirkwood Police Department will notify the public once the lines are back up.