One family, 2 children dead from gun violence this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Another plea for justice Monday night, this from the mother of the 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson, who was murdered Friday night.

It appears, in this case, the crime of murder has targeted relatives in the same family twice.

Sharonda Edmondson said she is Jurnee’s mother. She was surrounded by family members in the rotunda at city hall. She asked her daughter’s killer to do the right thing, “I want to plead whoever took the life of my baby to turn their self in,” said Edmondson.

She said there is a tragic family tie to Jurnee and another homicide victim. Edmondson said Jurnee is related to Kennedie Powell, that’s the 3-year-old girl who was murdered in June on the city’s southside in a drive-by shooting. Edmondson said, “It’s just hurting me because there’s so many innocent kids losing their lives, it’s sad.”

St. Louis has been making headlines nationwide concerning the child killings. A number of national news outlet’s web pages are following the sadness in St. Louis.