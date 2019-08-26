NHL, Blues unveil logo for 2020 All-Star Game

Posted 11:31 am, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:58AM, August 26, 2019

ST. LOUIS – The National Hockey League and St. Louis Blues unveiled the logo for the 2020 Honda All-Star Game on Monday.

The logo celebrates the city’s historic blues scene that inspired the team name.

The 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend starts Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m. with the skills competition. The All-Star Game is Sunday, January 26 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on NBC, Sportsnet, CBC, and TVA Sports.

Blues season ticket holders will be able to buy tickets to the game starting Wednesday, August 28.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.