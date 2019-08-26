× NHL, Blues unveil logo for 2020 All-Star Game

ST. LOUIS – The National Hockey League and St. Louis Blues unveiled the logo for the 2020 Honda All-Star Game on Monday.

The logo celebrates the city’s historic blues scene that inspired the team name.

The 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend starts Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m. with the skills competition. The All-Star Game is Sunday, January 26 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on NBC, Sportsnet, CBC, and TVA Sports.

Blues season ticket holders will be able to buy tickets to the game starting Wednesday, August 28.