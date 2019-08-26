× Metro to host first of two public hearing meetings on new service plan tonight

ST. LOUIS – Metro will have two public hearings this week where officials will talk about a new transit plan which starts next month.

According to MetroTransit, on September 30, buses are going to pull up more frequently on a majority of MetroBus routes in St. Louis County and in the City of St. Louis.

The changes will provide more frequent service, faster and more direct trips, improved weekend service, and more convenient options to get to work, school and other destinations.

Metro made the changes after riders said they wanted more frequent bus service. The first hearing is from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the St. Louis Public Library Central Branch on Olive. The second hearing will be held Thursday, August 29 at the University of Missouri- St. Louis.

For more information visit: www.metrostlouis.org