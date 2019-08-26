Flash flooding shuts down highway 141 at I-44

Posted 8:30 am, August 26, 2019, by

FENTON, Mo. – Heavy rain continues to pour Monday morning. Many streets and highways in St. Louis County are beginning to close due to flooding.

Emergency crews shut down Rte. 141 at Interstate 44 in Fenton around 6:30 a.m. Due to the closure, the Rockwood School District is experiencing delays with their bus schedule.

Traffic in that area being diverted off to the nearest exit.

It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.

Grab our app for traffic alerts here: Android – Apple

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.