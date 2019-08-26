Family devastated after father-to-be killed in crash in Crawford Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – The life of a 25-year-old father-to-be was cut short in Crawford County after he was struck and killed by a driver who led police on a chase while under the influence.

“There's this sign that hangs by our bed and it says 'Love Rules' and the last thing on the sign says 'Grow old together' and it’s killing me because he’s not going to be there," said Ashley Acosta, fiancée to Connor Crites.

Crites, 25, is also the father of their unborn child. He was hit and killed while riding his motorcycle on Highway H last Saturday.

“They said there was nothing he could do. It was so fast there was no way. No reaction time in the world would have got him away from getting hit," said Michael Crites, Connor’s father.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a trooper pulled over Ronald Searle for speeding and asked him to get out of his vehicle. They said Searle took off, leading authorities on a chase. Before they could catch up with him, Searle swerved into oncoming traffic where he hit and killed Crites, who was on his bike.

“He was a great kid. He had a lot of things and his future to look forward too," Michael Crites said.

Searle has been charged with his murder, along with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

“I’ve got all sorts of photos that I’m gonna put on there. Some of them might be a little inappropriate but it just adds to his character. He was a goofball and that’s the best way to describe him. He was always joking,” Acosta said.

Crites family said they’ll always uphold his memory for the daughter he’ll never get to meet.

“She will always remember him. I know she well. I will; I know," Acosta said.

The family said 2 Crites had no life insurance and police said Searle was uninsured so to help cover funeral expenses and the birth of their baby they’ve set up canisters around Crawford County hoping to collect donations. The family has also set up a GoFundMe page.