Examining the criminal record of the man accused of killing Illinois state trooper

ST. LOUIS – The man accused of shooting and killing an Illinois state trooper has a criminal history punctuated by drug charges, obstruction of justice, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Monday, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Christopher Grant with one count of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Trooper Nicholas Hopkins. Grant, 45, remains jailed on $5 million bond.

Hopkins and other troopers were attempting to serve a warrant at Grant’s residence in the 1400 block of N. 42nd Street and Caseyville Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23. Hopkins was struck during an exchange of gunfire at the home. Three people were taken into custody at the scene.

Trooper Hopkins was rushed to St. Louis University Hospital where doctors attempted to save his life. He was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. Hopkins was 33. He was the fourth state trooper to die in the line of duty in 2019.

Fox 2 News has learned Grant has a criminal record in St. Clair County going back more than 25 years. Most of his arrests and charges are for traffic violations.

Grant was charged with obstructing an officer in Washington Park in April 1995. Most of those cases were dismissed.

In July 1996, Grant was again charged with obstruction of justice, this time in St. Clair County. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that in September 2003, Grant sold cocaine to an undercover officer near a school in Belleville. He pleaded guilty to charges in that case and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Hopkins began serving with Illinois State Police around a decade ago. He was a native of Waterloo, Illinois. He was married and the father of 4-year-old twins and an infant daughter.